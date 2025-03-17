Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Medicaid cuts would affect everyone
Even if it’s not direct harm to your friends and family — though it will be that for many people — the effects will ripple for years.
More than 1.3 million Minnesotans rely on Medicaid for their health insurance — children, families, people with disabilities and seniors. Yet, Republicans in the U.S. House voted to strip Medicaid coverage for the most vulnerable. The proposed budget plan passed by House Republicans included a staggering $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid while handing out $4.5 trillion in tax cuts for billionaires and giant corporations. As a member of Congress and as a Medicaid recipient, respectively, we want to underscore the real-world consequences of these cuts and how they will harm people across Minnesota.
For me, AJ, being able to rely on Medicaid for my health care coverage means I can completely focus on being a full-time pharmacy student and pursuing my career goals. Without Medicaid I would fall into the health care coverage gap, where my only alternatives would be a plan I couldn’t afford or going uninsured. As the daughter of a cancer survivor, I also know firsthand how important it is to have health insurance, even when you are seemingly healthy. You never know what could happen. And my story isn’t unique.
The list of people who will be impacted by cuts to Medicaid in our state includes 92,000 seniors, 592,000 children and 117,000 people with disabilities. These are not just statistics — they’re our neighbors, family members and loved ones who could lose access to the health care they depend on. This means that people will have to make the impossible decision between paying for health insurance, rent or groceries. All while the Trump administration has been taking actions, like a trade war with Canada, that will increase the costs for Minnesotans. This means people will not be able to get preventive care, or access cancer screenings and affordable treatment when they need it. And this means children will forgo lifesaving care because their families were taken off their insurance. Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance, is a part of the fabric of our communities — so many rely on it for health care and services that directly improve their lives.
One in four Minnesotans rely on Medical Assistance for health coverage. That includes 31% of all children, 34% of mothers giving birth and more than 50% of seniors in nursing homes. Minnesota has been the North Star State in providing care for those who need it most. In 2011, our state began expanding its Medicaid program and completed the expansion in 2014. This was a game-changer. It allowed families to make ends meet, it provided young people with a pathway to stability, and it became a lifeline for those in crisis. Now all of this progress is at stake because of the reckless actions of President Donald Trump and House Republicans.
Not only will these cuts be devastating for Medicaid recipients, but they will have far-reaching impacts for all of us. When hospitals lose funding, costs go up for everyone — so even if you are not on Medicaid, this will hurt you. Hospital and insurance rates will soar. And it gets worse. States will be forced to either raise taxes or cut Medicaid services even further — which means lower payments to doctors and hospitals, longer wait times, and even more people left uninsured. The implications of this will be felt widely for years.
Make no mistake, stripping coverage will be a death sentence. Every single Republican owes their constituents an explanation for their blatant malpractice. Representatives are supposed to improve the lives of their community — not put their lives in the balance. In the Minnesota delegation, all of the GOP representatives — Tom Emmer, Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber — voted to strip health insurance from their constituents. They are hoping that this news cycle will move on, but we won’t let it. We will continue to put public pressure on them and make them accountable for their egregious actions.
This is Trump’s Project 2025 in action: cutting health care for millions while rewarding Elon Musk and his billionaire friends with tax breaks. It’s an attack on the most vulnerable so they can line the pockets of their corporate donors. At a time when our government is being hollowed out and our institutions are falling apart, we now have House Republicans slashing crucial programs that people rely on to enact massive tax giveaways to the rich. This is not normal. When many Minnesotans are struggling to make ends meet, it is morally indefensible to make the wealthy even wealthier and the poor even poorer. This is precisely why Republicans have recommended their members of Congress stop holding town halls to hear directly from their constituents. They know these cuts are callous and unpopular.
The decision to dismantle Medicaid only deepens the constitutional crisis we are already in. We have a president trying to rule like a dictator, an unelected billionaire using hate and fear to usurp control over our country, and we have congressional Republicans pretending this chaos is normal, even as their constituents call them out for their cowardice.
While the proposed budget has passed the House, our fight is far from over. We must keep speaking out, raising the alarm and fighting for those who will suffer if these cuts to Medicaid go through. Public outrage is already making an impact — House Republicans have been instructed to stop holding town halls, as the pressure from their constituents mounts. We need to keep this momentum going, continue amplifying the stories of those most affected, and hold those responsible accountable.
The fight continues.
Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, represents Minnesota’s Fifth District in the U.S. House. AJ Grant lives in Minneapolis.
