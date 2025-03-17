Medicaid cuts would affect everyone

The list of people who will be impacted by cuts to Medicaid in our state includes 92,000 seniors, 592,000 children and 117,000 people with disabilities. These are not just statistics — they’re our neighbors, family members and loved ones who could lose access to the health care they depend on. This means that people will have to make the impossible decision between paying for health insurance, rent or groceries. All while the Trump administration has been taking actions, like a trade war with Canada, that will increase the costs for Minnesotans. This means people will not be able to get preventive care, or access cancer screenings and affordable treatment when they need it. And this means children will forgo lifesaving care because their families were taken off their insurance. Medicaid, also known as Medical Assistance, is a part of the fabric of our communities — so many rely on it for health care and services that directly improve their lives.