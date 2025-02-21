Medcalf: In praise of my mentor, the late Star Tribune reporter Bob Franklin

He had only known me for 24 hours or so when he pitched the idea of an internship with the Star Tribune. I had not considered it. My dreams were smaller then. I was just happy to get paid to write stories for the campus newspaper. But Franklin helped me envision a different future for myself. He encouraged me to pursue it, and then he connected me with the folks who offered me the opportunity to work at the Star Tribune, which commenced my professional career in the field. That internship led me on a journey that has taken me to places I may never have seen had Franklin not opened that door for me.