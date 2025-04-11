Sunday supper: Rigatoni with Quick Mushroom Bolognese

From “Mostly Meatless,” by America’s Test Kitchen (2025). Once we decided to develop a pasta sauce reminiscent of Bolognese without using meat, our tests quickly confirmed that cremini mushrooms, pulsed to small bits, did an excellent job of mimicking ground beef. We cooked the mushrooms in a skillet with onion, carrot and tomato paste so the cremini could soak; to make use of the flavor-packed fond that developed, we deglazed the skillet with wine, stirring until the alcohol cooked off. We then added pasta cooking water, which contributed enough starchiness to turn our mushroom mixture into a decadently velvety, umami-rich sauce. Pecorino Romano added savory oomph and nuttiness.