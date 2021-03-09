Two Ramsey City Council members are pushing for the north metro city to stop enforcing Gov. Tim Walz's mask mandate, arguing that the statewide effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is infringing on individuals' constitutional rights.

Council members Ryan Heineman and Chelsee Howell co-authored a resolution — which the council is scheduled to take up Tuesday evening — stating that city resources "physical, financial or otherwise shall not be used to enforce any of Gov. Walz's Emergency Executive Orders," and particularly the order that requires people to wear masks in public. The authors say the mask mandate "infringes on peoples' constitutionally protected rights."

The measure comes as some states have relaxed their own mandates. Texas, Mississippi, Iowa, North Dakota and Montana have or will soon end statewide mask requirements even with the highly contagious variants of COVID-19 still circulating — decisions President Joe Biden called "Neanderthal thinking."

It also comes as the b.1.1.7 UK variant was recently discovered in Carver County, causing the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to call for a pause in youth sports. The number of COVID-19 cases was higher than the state average in ZIP code 55303, which includes Ramsey, during the winter peak with about 12 cases a week per 1,000 residents, according to MDH data.

Ramsey Mayor Mark Kuzma returned to work Monday after recovering from COVID.

The proposed resolution will require four votes to pass. If successful, it might be the first city to pass such a measure, according to the League of Minnesota Cities.

In other cities that have considered ordinances that conflict with the governor's executive order, the state Attorney General's Office has been successful in turning those back by educating elected officials about the limits of their authority, said spokesman Jeremy Drucker.

Ramsey Council Member Matt Woestehoff said passing the resolution could open up a "potential legal mess."

"We can't override the state," Woestehoff said. "This is just about personal freedom over public health. They are not taking the pandemic as seriously as they should be."

Minnesotans have been required since July 25 to wear a face covering in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces, unless they're alone. Workers also are required to wear a face covering when working outdoors in situations that don't allow for physical distancing.

The Ramsey resolution says Walz's executive orders have undermined basic human rights and "do not release the city of Ramsey from its obligation to operate in harmony with the constitutions of this state and of the United States."

According to state statute, executive orders trump local ordinances. Cities can require more protection to combat COVID-19 but cannot override an executive order.

Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers said officers have contacted some businesses and gained compliance without issuing citations. A few cases were sent to state regulatory agencies for follow-up, he said.

"The Ramsey Police Department will continue to enforce state laws and city ordinances," Katers said.

Previous efforts in Ramsey to pass similar resolutions failed. But Kuzma — who missed the council's most recent meeting because he was too sick to attend — said he thinks this time will be different because the makeup of the council has changed since the last election.

Kuzma said he doesn't support the resolution, and isn't sure if the council has the authority to tell city employees, including the police chief, to not enforce the law.

"COVID is real," Kuzma said. "I don't want to get anybody infected if I come down with it again."

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768