With a preliminary damage estimate of at least $55 million, Minneapolis will need state and federal aid as it attempts to rebuild hundreds of structures after the riots following George Floyd's death, Mayor Jacob Frey said.

City officials are still working to put together a complete tally of the destruction and cautioned that any preliminary numbers are likely to change. Gov. Tim Walz and members of Minnesota's congressional delegation are trying to get government assistance to help with that cost.

Minneapolis council members on Tuesday received an update from the city's Community Planning & Economic Development department that estimated at least 220 buildings had been damaged, resulting in a minimum of $55 million in costs. That update came with a disclaimer that the number will likely rise as more information comes in, and the city was "not yet ready to produce a credible estimate" of the losses.

Frey said in an interview that he expects the full cost of damages to be "tens, if not hundreds of millions" of dollars, across both Twin Cities.

"We will do everything we can as we shift to recovery mode," Frey said. "We're recovering from crises sandwiched on top of each other, from COVID-19 to the police killing and then the looting which took place afterward."

Prior to Floyd's killing, and the multiple nights of rioting that followed it, the city was already facing a budget crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Memorial Day, before Floyd died, city officials were discussing ways to cut $165 million from the budget as they tried to account for plummeting revenue and the increased costs of responding to the public health crisis. Frey and City Council are expected to work together in the coming weeks to amend the 2020 budget to account for those losses.

Heavy equipment knocked down a portion of a wall from the iconic old brick building that housed El Nuevo Rodeo near Lake St. and S. 27th Ave on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

"This will be a budget crunch. To say otherwise would be dishonest, but we are committed to the city," Frey said. "We have a committed team, and I know between our city enterprise and the strength of our communities, we're going to get through this."

Frey said he had been in touch with Walz and expected they would work together on recovery efforts. He also said he expects the city will apply for state and federal aid.

Walz said Tuesday that he is pushing for federal and state funding to rebuild damaged communities.

His administration has been talking to U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, as well as U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum, who represent the Twin Cities. Walz said they have had conversations about seeking federal assistance to rebuild communities and "we have expressed some of our desires to explore what we can do there."

Omar said in a statement Wednesday that the federal government needs to help communities heal economically, and aid struggling businesses and families.

"We cannot rely on a Presidential Emergency Declaration to help direct FEMA resources to relief. So Congress must step in," Omar asid. "I am working with my colleagues to create an Emergency Relief Fund specifically for communities trying to rebuild after social and civil rights crises, a fund that cities and businesses can apply to for grants to get them back on their feet."

Walz also said he wants support for damaged areas along Lake Street to be included in the bonding bill to fund state infrastructure.

Minnesota legislators are scheduled to return to the State Capitol for a special session on June 12. The session has been expected to focus on the bonding bill, as well as tax relief and spending related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I'm going to send my strong, strong encouragement that as we look at a bonding bill, as we look at some things we need to do, focusing on these communities and focusing on Lake Street. If we allow that to sit fallow for a short time, it cannot happen," Walz said. "Whether you live in Mankato or whether you live in Roseau or you're down in Winona, it's in our best interest as a state that shares things together to make sure that community is rebuilt."

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, and the Legislature's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus made similar calls for state aid to help Minneapolis and St. Paul communities to rebuild.

"The devastation that has hit the Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding communities will require all of us to come together to do our part and ensure they have the help, access to resources, and infrastructure they need to rebuild and heal their community," the lawmakers said in a joint statement issued Monday. "That is why we are calling for immediate access to legislative funds, for the community, to address this emergency situation."

Since Floyd's death DFL legislators have been calling for lawmakers to also take up police reform measures when they return. Some Democrats have said they do not support moving forward with bonding and other legislation unless police reform is also addressed.