It was an ordinary summer morning one minute, and pandemonium the next, as car after car suddenly appeared last month on a leafy street in Birchwood Village, set on White Bear Lake's south shoreline.

"It came on like a house on fire," said Birchwood Village Mayor Mary Wingfield. "All of a sudden on May 9 we went from probably one car every minute to 30 cars every minute. We took it in the shorts."

The river of vehicles were diverted from nearby County Highway 12 that day, and every day since, for a major reconstruction that shut down 1.3 miles of the roadway from Century Avenue to Stillwater Boulevard. The work continues until November as the county repaves, adds new signs and pedestrian crossings, installs a new traffic signal at Wedgewood Drive, a multi-purpose trail, and a culvert.

The official detour carries much of the road's average traffic load of 12,000 cars per day to the south; but plenty of drivers found it more convenient to go north through the historic community of Birchwood, a community of less than 1,000 people that calls itself "Scenic, Tranquil, and a Little Quirky."

Faced with the prospect of months of unwanted traffic, Wingfield and the Birchwood Village City Council took dramatic action, shutting down the east-west road drivers made into a detour.

So far, it hasn't gone well.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has been called to the village at least 15 times in the past month as drivers confront the Birchwood Village blockade, according to a county spokesperson. At least two people have been cited for driving around the "Road Closed" signs Wingfield had placed on roads leading into the village.

Outsiders hoping to pass through have complained about overly officious Birchwood Village residents manning the signs like checkpoints. One man was cited after he got out of his car and threw a sign into the ditch.

Wingfield said she doesn't read social media, but she's aware she's being pilloried online. It hasn't swayed her. "If you had seen the first few days — people speeding, passing on double yellow lines, semi trucks — it wasn't a hard call at all," she said.

Washington County Project Manager Kevin Peterson said the county tried to give ample warning about the Highway 12 closure, also known in that area as Wildwood Road, with a 2021 presentation to the Mahtomedi City Council and a pre-construction open house in April at the Mahtomedi High School.

Mahtomedi officials, meanwhile, have urged Birchwood Village to reconsider. The road closure has sent cars into Mahtomedi neighborhoods looking for new routes, said Mahtomedi City Council member Lilly Melander. Some Mahtomedi residents, meanwhile, have been cut off from the best routes to school and other vital daily connections.

"I understand the concern about the safety of their residents...I do think that by them closing the road — and the nature and fashion that they did that — it wasn't neighborly," she said. Melander said she heard of a person who lives 100 yards outside of Birchwood Village getting blocked like everyone else.

Mahtomedi Mayor Judson Marshall said he's opposed to the road closure — he and others on the City Council have told Birchwood Village this directly — but he's taking a slow approach.

"Fortunately, I think the mayor of Birchwood and I are patient people. We're willing to work and do this in steps," he said. He plans to attend an emergency meeting of the Birchwood Village City Council on Monday; the council is expected to consider opening their main east-west route to eastbound traffic, but not westbound, as a compromise.

County Commissioner Stan Karwoski also met Thursday with Wingfield and Marshall, offering whatever support he could. "We're doing the road project, so we want to be a good partner," he said. If it wasn't for the culvert, he said, the county could have reduced Highway 12 to one lane rather than shut it down.

Wingfield said that with summer coming on, the dangers to pedestrians and kids walking to White Bear Lake will only grow if cars are allowed to dart through Birchwood Village. She wants to see some kind of compromise reached. "We can't go on with the way it's going on right now," she said.

At the same time, she said, "Oh my God. Everyone is angry."