Mayo Clinic renaming its DEI office to the ‘Office of Belonging’

ROCHESTER - Mayo Clinic is renaming its Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity, citing “recent national events.”
The office will now be known as the Office of Belonging, according to an internal memo sent out this week.
The change means staff with DEI-related titles will now be branded “Belonging” employees. Mayo is also updating its external websites to reflect the new language. For instance, a page on its College of Medicine and Science headlined “Equity, Inclusion and Diversity” in March is now titled “Belonging and Inclusion.”
“Since 2020, Mayo Clinic has intentionally focused on belonging as a cornerstone of staff wellbeing,” Andrea Kalmanovitz, Mayo’s director of media relations, said in a written statement. “In keeping with this focus and recent national events, we’re embracing an opportunity to accelerate Mayo Clinic’s belonging journey to reflect our culture of collaboration and respect and support positive patient experiences.”
The change in language comes as President Donald Trump continues to target DEI programs at academic and medical institutions that receive federal funding. Trump has said the programs violate federal civil rights law, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.
Mayo has received $550 million over the past two years through the National Institutes of Health to fund hundreds of ongoing research projects.
It is unclear if the name change will impact how the office will function. Mayo did not respond to questions about whether any jobs will be impacted beyond the updated titles.
In July 2020, in the wake of civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd, Mayo symbolically “closed the doors on racism” with a $100 million commitment toward efforts to eliminate racism and advance equity within the organization.