Luka Doncic picked up right where he left off in May.
Kyrie Irving, Luca Doncic lead Mavericks past Timberwolves 120-114
Anthony Edwards had 37 points for the Wolves, but only 13 of those came after the first quarter.
After torching the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals last season with clutch shot-making, Doncic again provided a dagger in the Dallas Mavericks’ 120-114 victory at Target Center on Tuesday night.
Doncic hit from 33 feet over Nickeil Alexander-Walker to put Dallas up 117-109 with 1:04 to play. He then let the crowd know about it in the first few rows. The Wolves got close after falling behind double digits in the fourth, but couldn’t get the stops they needed in the final minutes.
As they did in the playoffs, the Mavericks hit big shots in big moments. Kyrie Irving hit a second chance three to put them ahead 112-107 with 2:31 to play. Doncic followed that with five points. He finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.
Irving had 35 points for the Mavs.
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 37.
How it happened
Edwards didn’t waste any time getting going Tuesday night, as he scored 24 first-quarter points against the Mavericks to boost the Wolves to a 34-26 lead after one.
Edwards was firing away from three-point range, which is something he has embraced early this season. He hit 6-for-8 from three-point range. He had eight of the Wolves’ 12 first-quarter field goals.
He didn’t score in the second quarter and Dallas used an 11-2 run later in the second quarter to take a 61-59 lead into halftime. Edwards played seven minutes in the second quarter and only took one shot. Naz Reid had eight points in the second quarter for the Wolves while Julius Randle has 12, including 3-for-3 from three-point range.
The Wolves went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter as Mike Conley hit a pair of threes. But Dallas responded with a 16-2 run as the Wolves went cold. Dallas also benefited from six third-quarter second-chance points. Those points came off threes created after the Wolves failed to secure the rebound. The second one forced a Chris Finch timeout as Dallas went ahead 80-73 with 3:29 to play.
The Wolves went with a small lineup that featured Julius Randle at the five and it got them back in it as Nickeil Alexander-Walker continued his strong start to the season. Alexander-Walker had nine points as the Wolves cut the lead to 107-104 with 4:04 to play.
Player of the game
Irving held down the fort for Dallas after Doncic got hurt, and it was his third quarter that turned the game.
Stat of the game
23 Second chance points for Dallas. Sixteen of those came in the second half.
Awkward moment
Last season the Wolves would have won a challenge on a key out of bounds call in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals when the ball went out of bounds off Jaden McDaniels after Kyrie Irving fouled him. The foul wasn’t called and could not be reviewed under the rules then. The NBA changed that this offseason, allowing for the review of potential fouls that may have caused the ball to go out of bounds.
In a bad coincidence for the Wolves, they challenged an out of bounds call in the fourth quarter, only to have a foul assessed to Rudy Gobert on the review.
