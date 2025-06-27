Opinion: The compassionate life of of Matthew Bisbee

After that day, I stayed in contact with both Matthew and his wife, Paige. I would send them photos and videos of Winnie, showing them how much she had become a part of my life and how happy she made me. They were always so kind and appreciative, and I could tell how much it meant to them to see their dogs thriving in their new homes. Through my close friend Hudson, I later learned of the heartbreaking tragedy that struck the Bisbee family. Hudson had become just as attached to Winnie as I had and would often check their kennel’s page to see which dogs were available, as he had planned to adopt one himself after graduation. It was through him that I heard the devastating news. Matthew’s life came to a tragic end on Feb. 6, 2025, when he perished in a fire on his farm along with 65 of the dogs he had so lovingly cared for. I like to believe that Matthew passed while trying to save those dogs, the creatures that had been such an important part of his life.