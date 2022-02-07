Wild at Winnipeg Jets

7 p.m. Tuesday

Canada Life Centre

BSN 100.3-FM

Wild update: After a six-day break for the All-Star Game, the Wild returns with the third-best record in the Western Conference despite playing the fewest games. ... RW Marcus Foligno returns but D Matt Dumba (upper body) went on injured reserve Monday, along with C Nick Bjugstad (upper body). ... F Mitchell Chaffee and D Kevin Czuczman were called up from Iowa. Chaffee, a former UMass All-America, hasn't played yet in the NHL. ... All-Star W Kirill Kaprizov (19-34-53) leads the teams in goals and assists and is eighth in the league in points. ... C Ryan Hartman leads the NHL in plus/minutes at +32.

Jets update: Coach Paul Maurice quit in mid-December and Dwight Lowry took over. ... Winnipeg is 13th in the West after a rocky first half of the season. ... All-Star W Kyle Connor leads the team with 25 goals and 45 points. ... Captain Blake Wheeler missed six weeks because of a knee injury and has only two goals in 28 games. ... G Connor Hellebuyck (2.90, 9.10) won the Vezina in 2019-20. ... LW Nikolaj Ehlers (knee) is out.