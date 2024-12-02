Matías Tarnopolsky to become New York Philharmonic CEO, teaming with Gustavo Dudamel

NEW YORK — Matías Tarnopolsky will become president and CEO of the New York Philharmonic on Jan. 1 after six years heading the Philadelphia Orchestra, a hiring boosted by his long friendship with incoming music director Gustavo Dudamel.
By RONALD BLUM
Tarnopolsky's appointment was announced Monday. The 54-year-old, who has American, British and Argentine citizenship, fills a void created when Gary Ginstling quit in July just one season into the job.
''He's done a really wonderful job with Philadelphia, and one of the most important issues was that he has a very close relationship with Gustavo Dudamel,'' philharmonic co-chairman Peter W. May said. ''That was really the most important factor for us.''
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tarnopolsky played clarinet and received bachelor's and master's degrees in music and musicology from King's College, London. A performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony by Leonard Bernstein and the Vienna Philharmonic at the 1987 BBC Proms had an especially memorable impact.
He was the New York Philharmonic's vice president of artistic planning from December 2005 until August 2009, then spent nine years as executive director of Cal Performances at Berkeley until moving to Philadelphia in 2018. Cal hosted Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra in several residencies.
He called his return to the New York Philharmonic along with Dudamel a ''full circle moment,'' recalling hitting it off with the conductor during a work visit to Caracas. ''I watched him work with the kids of the Simón Bolivar and was just blown away, and so we invited him to conduct the New York Philharmonic. So this is a story almost two decades in the making,'' Tarnopolsky said in an interview.
Ginstling joined the New York Philharmonic as executive director from Washington's National Symphony Orchestra.
''Frankly, it just wasn't a good fit from both Gary's perspective and our perspective," May told The Associated Press. "Matías clearly had significantly more experience than Gary has had in terms of leading one of the top orchestras in the country and we're quite confident that this is the right guy for the job.''
Philharmonic co-chairman Oscar L. Tang said Tarnopolsky is aligned with the vision held by Dudamel and the board.
''Gustavo says that he feels classical music is a human right and he wants to view classical music as a force for social development, social good,'' Tang said. ''These are some of the aspirations that Peter and I have for the New York Phil in terms of extending its role in the cultural and civic life of New York City and really the country and the world.''
The New York Philharmonic returned to a renovated Geffen Hall in October 2022, announced Dudamel's hiring four months later.
Borda said guest conductors have been engaged and a tour has been arranged for Dudamel's first season, with his approval, but much of the 2026-27 programming remains open.
''Here's a chance that comes along maybe once in a lifetime to author a completely new chapter for a great musical institution,'' Tarnopolsky said. ''The commitment here is to rededicate ourselves to ensuring the philharmonic's place in the civic, cultural, musical, educational life of contemporary New York.''
Ryan Fleur, the Philadelphia Orchestra's executive director, will become its interim president on Jan. 1, a role he held for eight months in 2018 between Allison Vulgamore's departure and Tarnopolsky's arrival.
This story corrects that Matías Tarnopolsky headed Philadelphia Orchestra six years.
