AUGUSTA, Ga — I'll be covering The Masters for the Star Tribune all week. It's Tuesday morning and this is my first dispatch from Augusta National, where it is dark, save for the acres of floodlights around the course that illuminate the many free parking lots.

I've been lucky to cover about a dozen Masters, starting in 2005, when I followed Tiger Woods for 15 holes on Sunday before deciding to skip ahead to the press stands ,which no longer exist, on 18 to secure a seat for the finish.

As I walked up the hill, I heard the loudest roar I've ever heard here. Tiger had just watched his chip shot topple into the hole on 16 for his famous birdie, on his way to beating Chris DiMarco on the first hole of a playoff.

For someone who cut his teeth covering football and baseball, golf coverage is different. You're never sure you're in the right place, and you're always sure you're missing something on the course.

Augusta National's press building is ridiculously large and beautiful, and is situated at the far end of the driving range. It used to be far less nice, but located next to the first fairway. Now we take a medium-long walk or a quick golf cart shuttle to get to the course.

Unlike many PGA tournaments, there is no inside-the-ropes access for print journalists here, and we no longer have access to the locker room, or are allowed to interview players coming off the 18th green. All interviews are done in the interview room or at a quick-quotes area near the clubhouse.

The forecast is for rain today and Wednesday, and for cool temperatures on Saturday.

Tiger Woods will be one of the players coming to the interview room this morning, and his attempt to play less than 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car wreck is the dominant story line here.

Woods is 46, the same age as Jack Nicklaus when he won his last Masters. Of course, Woods can't win under these conditions. He's been practicing at Augusta National since late last week, seeing if he can recover well enough to play four consecutive rounds.

Augusta National is far hillier than it seems on TV. It's a challenge to walk if you aren't healthy or in good shape.

Nobody thinks Woods can win this week. Not many people thought he could win here in 2019, when he won his first major since 2008 — when he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines while limping. He would have knee surgery right after winning.

There are two local angles for Minnesotans this week — Fargo's Tom Hoge, who played a lot of junior golf in Minnesota, and former Gopher Erik van Rooyen, of South Africa. It wouldn't be surprising to see either contend.

I'll be filing updates during the day to Startribune.com, and, as always, I recommend picking up the print edition of the paper to see our layout, photos, and the work of all our writers.