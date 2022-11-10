LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan made his final "Masked Singer" appearance Wednesday in an episode dedicated to the late comedic actor.

Jordan filled in after permanent panelist Ken Jeong couldn't make it to the taping. The "Call Me Kat" star had already served as a panelist on the wacky competition program on multiple occasions. This week's show was filmed in August, according to Variety.

"I seldom get invited back anywhere, so it's exciting," Jordan joked after getting wheeled onto the stage on a carriage. "Let's do it!"

A day before the episode aired, Fox released a tribute video highlighting some of Jordan's best moments on the show, including the time he dressed up as a soft-serve ice cream cone while pretending to be a contestant.

"Wow, I'm not worthy," Jordan says in the clip in his signature Southern drawl as the crowd cheers him on. "This is too much!"

A title card at the end of the video reads, "In loving memory of Leslie Jordan ... from your Masked Singer family."

During his last "Masked Singer" outing, the beloved character actor correctly guessed that the vocalist dressed as a Venus Flytrap was a boxer before the contestant was revealed to be George Foreman. But he couldn't quite place the voice behind the Gopher costume, which turned out to be that of funk musician George Clinton.

"You're little like me. I can tell," Jordan told the singer dressed as a dragon bride, whose identity was not revealed.

Wednesday's installment of "The Masked Singer" premiered less than a month after Jordan died at 67 following a car accident in Hollywood. Authorities are still trying to determine how Jordan died after the Los Angeles County coroner's office listed the cause of death as deferred pending further investigation.