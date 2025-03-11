Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Mary J. Blige
The queen of hip-hop soul has been getting her flowers in this decade. The documentary “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” A role in the Aretha biopic “Respect” portraying Dinah Washington. A Super Bowl halftime appearance that earned her a prime-time Emmy. Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She’s taking a victory lap this year with the For My Fans Tour. Dressed in a series of fabulous fits, Blige, she of the powerful, soaring voice, is surveying her whole career in about 30 songs (“Not Gon’ Cry,” “My Life,” “Family Affair”) including material from last year’s “Gratitude” album. Opening are Mario and Ne-Yo. (7 p.m. Sun., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $64.50-$1,000, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy Play R.E.M.
After a well received run last year performing R.E.M.’s debut album “Murmur” in full, Oscar-nominated actor-turned-singer Shannon (“Knives Out,” “The Shape of Water”) and his longtime Chicago rock scene pal Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk) jumped ahead one album for their follow-up tour. They’re playing “Fables of the Reconstruction” in honor of its 40th anniversary. Don’t worry, though: They do a lot of “Reckoning,” too. The band again features Wilco bassist John Stirratt, Mould drummer Jon Wurster and other indie-rock vets. All the members of R.E.M. joined them two weeks ago in Athens, Ga., so consider it a stamp of approval. Dave Hill of the GBV offshoot band Cobra Verde opens. (7:30 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
MC Lyte
It’s rare to experience hip-hop royalty at downtown Minneapolis’ poshest club. On last year’s “1 of 1,” her first full-length album in nine years (and only her second since 2003), Brooklyn-launched Lyte bolsters her rep as a hip-hop pioneer who still throws down with distinction, with the help of a parade of guests including Common, Stevie Wonder, Q-Tip, Mary Mary, Muni Long, Queen Latifah and Big Daddy Kane. Always accessible, the raspy-voiced rapper salutes Black men (“King King”), urges respect for women (“Woman”) and confronts racism (“Change Your Ways”). Locals will appreciate the album cover, which shows a young Lyte in a vintage Chi Chi’s T-shirt. (7 p.m. Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $50-$55, dakotcooks.com)
J.B.
St. Patrick’s Day gigs
A band that started 23 years ago on St. Patrick’s Day for a Van Morrison tribute set at the 400 Bar, Terry Walsh and his horn-sectioned big band the Belfast Cowboys have moved their annual celebration to the Turf Club and are playing all night (7 p.m. Mon., 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $15, axs.com). U2 tribute band Rattle and Hum will elevate the weekend-long St. Patty’s festivities twice at Kieran’s Pub (9 p.m. Sat. & Mon., 85 N. 6th St., Mpls., free). Rowdy Irish rock mainstays the Tim Malloys will wind down a long day of music at Kip’s Irish Pub that also includes Purgatory Creek and Bonnie Drunken Lad. (11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon., 9970 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park, free)
C.R.
Soccer Mommy
After opening for the likes of Liz Phair and Luna and playing several of her own small club gigs in the Twin Cities before she was old enough to buy a beer, melodic Nashville indie-rocker Sophie Allison, now 27, has well earned her status as a First Ave Mainroom headliner. Her fourth album as Soccer Mommy, “Evergreen,” continues the Morrissey-like solitary drama she showcased in her 2020 viral hit “Circle the Drain,” but with louder guitars and thicker sonic layers. She’s touring with L.A. bedroom-pop rising star Hana Vu for an opener. (7:30 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, $30, axs.com)
C.R.
Lyra Baroque Orchestra
The Twin Cities’ foremost HIP group (read: “historically informed performance”) has been marking its 40th-anniversary season by inviting the four finalists for its artistic director position to each curate and lead a concert program. It’s clearly a plum position in the early music world, for the finalists are flying in from the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and New York. This weekend, the candidate is Spanish violinist and conductor Pedro Gandía Martín, who led the Baroque Orchestra of Seville for 21 years. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2830 18th Av. NW., Rochester; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Sundin Music Hall, 1531 Hewitt Av., St. Paul, $10-$35, lyrabaroque.org)
ROB HUBBARD
The Singers
Conductor Matthew Culloton and this excellent 40-voice chamber choir always mark spring with a concert that offers comfort to those experiencing sorrow. If you’ve been dealing with a death or perhaps just pondering the brevity of this life, this might be the concert for you. This year’s edition is centered in France, as the group presents music of Olivier Messiaen and Francis Poulenc, a mass by Gabriel Fauré and the absolutely gorgeous “Requiem” of Maurice Duruflé. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls.; 3 p.m. Sun., House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Av., St. Paul, $36.50, singersmca.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘Dear Evan Hansen’
This musical by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the team behind “The Greatest Showman,” is back onstage where it is beloved, since it bombed on film. “Dear Evan Hansen” tells a story that sounds a little like stolen valor, but with a twist. The title character, an anxious high school student, has been given an exercise by his therapist to write letters to himself. But when one of the letters is found on the body of the boy who has been bullying him, and folks come to believe that he was his bully’s best friend, Evan lets the misunderstanding slide. The show’s songs include “You Will Be Found.” (7:30 p.m.Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1:30 & 7 p.m. Sun. Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $45-$60. 651-224-4222 or Ordway.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
DANCE
James Sewell Ballet
As it prepares to sunset as an organization, James Sewell Ballet’s performance this weekend acts both as a 35th anniversary and farewell one. The company announced in November that it would close in March because of a changing funding landscape in the Twin Cities as well as rising costs of operations. Several dozen former artists will be in town. While some like Christian Burns and Arimee Gambill will perform (Penelope Freeh and Chloe Duryea will perform only Saturday), other dancers will be there to watch and celebrate. A group improvisation section will feature music played by cellist Laura Sewell, founder James Sewell’s sister and frequent collaborator. Co-founder and dancer Sally Rousse will offer up memories and photos in a presentation, and dance in a “Soul (aka Sewell) Train.” The company will perform about 11 excerpts of past works plus the full-length version of James Sewell’s “Appalachia Waltz,” which it has been performing since the 1990s. Also, choreographer Michael Walters’ work and works that highlight the breadth and artistry of JSB from its beginnings in New York City through becoming a leading ballet company in Minneapolis are part of the program. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & 2 p.m. Sat., O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $18-$53, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)
SHEILA REGAN
ART
‘City Views’
Travel back in time to the days of maps — but not just paper maps that used to accompany people on road trips before the advent of Google Maps. At the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the exhibition “City Views,” tucked away in a fairly obscure gallery on the second floor, offers a peek at woodcut maps of Amsterdam, Dresden, Venice and other cities from the 16th and 17th centuries. Some maps show landscape-like views of cities, like Nuremberg in 1493, while others offer sprawling maps complete with side streets and throughways. Ends June 8. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, new.artsmia.org or 612-870-3000)
ALICIA ELER
‘Channeling Blacks & Blues’
Twin Cities artist Seitu Jones draws inspiration from blues music, Black boat building practices and his travels through West Africa, South America, the Caribbean and the United States. His new show incorporates call-and-response techniques to bring in community. This exhibition includes sculpture, painting, photographs and more. Guest-curated by Ego Ahaiwe Sowinski and Alexandra Nicole. Ends May 23. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue., Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat., University of St. Thomas, John P. Monahan Gallery, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul, free, themonahan.org or arthistorygallery@stthomas.edu)
A.E.
OTHER
Mni Sota Akitho Festival
This is the inaugural year for the celebration of Indigenous music, art and culture founded by Willard Malebear Jr. and hosted by Iktomi Tattoo, an Indigenous-owned studio in south Minneapolis. The weekend event spotlights tattoo artists, vendors selling handcrafted items, workshops, panel discussions and nightly musical performances including Stella Standingbear, DJ Shawn Who and Jada Brown. (10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. $23.06-$93.95. Intercontinental Hotel, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. akithofestival.com)
MELISSA WALKER
