Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

As it prepares to sunset as an organization, James Sewell Ballet’s performance this weekend acts both as a 35th anniversary and farewell one. The company announced in November that it would close in March because of a changing funding landscape in the Twin Cities as well as rising costs of operations. Several dozen former artists will be in town. While some like Christian Burns and Arimee Gambill will perform (Penelope Freeh and Chloe Duryea will perform only Saturday), other dancers will be there to watch and celebrate. A group improvisation section will feature music played by cellist Laura Sewell, founder James Sewell’s sister and frequent collaborator. Co-founder and dancer Sally Rousse will offer up memories and photos in a presentation, and dance in a “Soul (aka Sewell) Train.” The company will perform about 11 excerpts of past works plus the full-length version of James Sewell’s “Appalachia Waltz,” which it has been performing since the 1990s. Also, choreographer Michael Walters’ work and works that highlight the breadth and artistry of JSB from its beginnings in New York City through becoming a leading ballet company in Minneapolis are part of the program. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & 2 p.m. Sat., O’Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $18-$53, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)