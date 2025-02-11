Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead,
Mary Bue
The “wildness” referenced in this poetic Minnesota rocker’s new album, “The Wildness of Living & Dying,” could allude to the scenic natural settings to which she often escapes or to life in the busy and problematic city where she has hustled her way into becoming one of the scene’s most celebrated singer/songwriters. Produced by the Suburbs’ Steve Price with an all-star Twin Cities crew, it’s a dramatic and often urgent-sounding record as was forecasted by the fiery early single “Bones and the Marrow.” Other songs such as the neo-twangy “After the Disaster” and the seething “Draw Blood” are tinged with tales of personal trauma and world calamity that we can all relate to, but especially women. Soul rocker Mae Simpson will play a stripped-down set to open. (7 p.m. Sun., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $20-$35, theparkwaytheater.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Taylor Dayne
Maybe you saw her recently on “The Golden Bachelorette” or on “The Masked Singer” or on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race”? The last time the ‘80s/’90s pop diva was seen in the Twin Cities was in 2008 for Pride festivities. Dayne is on tour, singing “Tell It to My Heart,” “Prove Your Love” and “Love Will Lead You Back” and telling stories about writing tunes for Tina Turner, performing on Broadway in Elton John’s “Aida” and randomly encountering comic Tig Notaro. (5 & 7:30 p.m. Sun., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $65-$75, dakotacooks.com)
JON BREAM
Benjamin Booker
Remember him? The scruffy, raw-powered, New Orleans-based singer/guitarist put out a couple of acclaimed albums in the 2010s and earned radio and TV play with songs like “Violent Shiver” and the Mavis Staples-accompanied “Witness” but then truly went on hiatus even before the pandemic. He’s back with his first album in eight years, “Lower,” recorded with indie-rap producer Kenny Segal and laced with electronic beats and experimental sonic elements, but with results that still rawwwk. Segal is on tour with him and playing an opening set. (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $20-$25, axs.com)
C.R.
Sweethearts Show
Politics may make strange bedfellows but musicians who perform together often harmonize at home, too. Five Twin Cities musical couples, who also are romantic partners offstage, are sharing a bill for Valentine’s Day. You may not know that they’re married (or coupled) but the lineup is singer Aimée Lee and guitarist Boyd Lee; singer Jennifer Grimm and guitarist Joe Cruz; singer Deb Brown and keyboardist Brian Ziemniak; vocalist Maud Hixson and keyboardist Rick Carlson, and singers Dennis Curley and Jim Robinson. (5 & 8 p.m. Fri., Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65, Fridley, $43.47-$54.63, Eventbrite.com)
J.B.
‘The Cameraman’
The last of Buster Keaton’s great silent comedies was this action-packed romance in which Keaton attempts to win the affections of a young woman while trying to establish himself as a cameraman for a major movie studio. It’s full of fast-paced, imaginative slapstick, which will be aided greatly by the accompaniment of Aaron David Miller on Northrop’s magnificent, spleen-shaking organ. A streaming option is available, but really, that organ is best experienced in person. (3 p.m. Sun., Northrop, 84 SE Church St., Mpls., $13-$22, 612-624-2345 or northrop.umn.edu)
ROB HUBBARD
Hauser
While “classical crossover” generally refers to classical musicians who choose to explore pop-flavored material, this Croatian cellist has headed in the opposite direction. Yes, he’s been classically trained since an early age, but he went viral as a member of the pop duo, 2Cellos. And it helped to be part of Elton John’s touring ensemble. Yet, since the pandemic took hold, he’s returned to performing and recording classical fare, albeit often in slightly popped-up arrangements and with a liberal dose of film music. (7 p.m. Sun., Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $80-$216, 952-496-6563 or mysticlake.com)
R.H.
THEATER
‘Paradise Blue’
Director Lou Bellamy has assembled some powerhouse actors for the final installment of Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit Trilogy. Like “Detroit ‘67” and “Skeleton Crew,” “Paradise Blue” is set in the Motor City at a time when it’s roiled by change. In this case, the owners and habitues of a jazz club make a melodic stand against dispossession and gentrification. Penumbra stalwart Lester Purry returns to headline a cast that includes Nubia Monks and Angela Wildflower. (7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Ends March 9. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul. $45. 651-224-3180, penumbratheatre.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
‘A Star-Studded Reunion: Broadway in Love!’
Hometown Broadway starlet Caroline Innerbichler (“Shucked” and “Disney’s Frozen”) headlines this Valentine’s edition of James A. Rocco’s Broadway Songbook series. This cabaret celebration of Broadway love songs is co-written by Rocco, “Pageant” composer Albert Evans and music director Raymond Berg. It features a performance by cabaret mainstay Erin Schwab. (7 p.m. Fri., 5 p.m. Sat., Park Square Theatre, 20 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. $20-$45. 651-291-7005, parksquaretheatre.org)
R.P.
ART
‘The Magnificent Seven’
Seven University of Minnesota MFA alumni who worked with longtime associate professor Paul Shambroom get their own show in the Quarter Gallery. Two standouts include photographer Xavier Tavera’s close-up pictures of used bullets, rendering them larger than imaginable, and Bianca Janine Pettis’ joyous music video “I Saw Your Video.” In it, Pettis plays all the characters of various genders, and the sound echoes through the gallery, creating a playful atmosphere among mostly somber and still works of art. Visitors are invited to sit on a vintage couch and watch this work, created in isolation. Ends March 8. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., U Dept. of Art, E201 Regis Center for Art East, 405 21st Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-625-8096 or cla.umn.edu)
ALICIA ELER
DANCE
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective
The Twin Cities Flamenco Collective makes its debut at Crooners Supper Club, the jazz hotspot in Fridley off Hwy. 65. Known for its “tablao” style improvisational performances in venues like Icehouse in Minneapolis, Crooners makes sense for the TCFC, which highlights the artistry of both musicians and dancers making magic together in a relaxed, nightclub atmosphere. Guest flamenco dancer, singer and multi-instrumentalist José Moreno, based in New York, joins a local crew of flamenco artists. He has performed with Manuel Santiago Maya (Manolete) and José Cortés Jiménez (Pansequito), and has performed at the Lincoln Theater, Carnegie Hall and Kennedy Center, as well as internationally. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65, Fridley. $38-$49, croonersmn.com)
SHEILA REGAN
FILM
Frozen River Film Festival
Movie buffs can enjoy more than 40 in-person and online screenings during this 20th annual festival. Full-length, short and documentary films showcase everything from art and science to adventure and inspiring stories. They include “376 Days Nick Cave,” a look at the cultural impact of Cave’s fine art and fashion; environmental films such as “Beyond the Green Veil” and “A Sea Change for Superior”; “Wildboy — Ten Years of Adventure Therapy,” about a young man’s journey of self-discovery; and “Beneath the Ice: The Frozen River Film Festival Story,” about festival workers and people in the community who have collaborated on the event over the years. The film fest also features speakers and workshops. (Wed.-Sun., Winona State University, 175 W. Mark St., Winona, Minn., $10-$125, frff.org)
COLLEEN COLES
OTHER
Dating with Dogs
If you are a single dog parent this Valentine’s Day, Ruff Start Rescue is offering to play the role of Cupid. The singles social is a dog-friendly Valentine’s Day event where pet owners can enjoy other dog lovers’ company. Upon entry, guests receive a wristband that identifies the person as “single,” “in a relationship” or “it’s complicated.” Also a benefit for the rescue organization, Forgotten Star, will match donations from the event. Activities for humans and their pups include Teddy Bear Grams, shopping for dog treats, clothes and accessories, a themed photo booth and Twin Cities caricatures. (5-8 p.m. Fri. Free, $10 donation suggested for caricatures. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Drive, Mpls. forgottenstarbrewing.com)
MELISSA WALKER
