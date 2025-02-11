Critics’ picks: The 12 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

The “wildness” referenced in this poetic Minnesota rocker’s new album, “The Wildness of Living & Dying,” could allude to the scenic natural settings to which she often escapes or to life in the busy and problematic city where she has hustled her way into becoming one of the scene’s most celebrated singer/songwriters. Produced by the Suburbs’ Steve Price with an all-star Twin Cities crew, it’s a dramatic and often urgent-sounding record as was forecasted by the fiery early single “Bones and the Marrow.” Other songs such as the neo-twangy “After the Disaster” and the seething “Draw Blood” are tinged with tales of personal trauma and world calamity that we can all relate to, but especially women. Soul rocker Mae Simpson will play a stripped-down set to open. (7 p.m. Sun., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $20-$35, theparkwaytheater.com)