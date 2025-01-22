Martin Lawrence’s first national arena tour since 2016 is making a stop in the Twin Cities.
Martin Lawrence is coming to Mystic Lake Casino
The “Bad Boys” franchise star is on a nationwide comedy tour.
The comedian and actor will be at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake May 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale Friday.
Lawrence, who turns 60 in April, didn’t originally have a Minnesota date on the tour, which started last July. He added the Mystic Lake dates this week.
Lawrence was one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s with hits like “Life,” “Blue Streak” and “Big Momma’s House.” In recent years, he’s relied mostly on “Bad Boys” sequels to stay relevant at the box office.
Despite a spotty record at the cinema, he remains a popular star thanks in no small part to constant reruns of his wildly successful sitcom, “Martin.”
At some point, Lawrence probably will take a break from stand-up to attend a star-studded wedding. His daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, is engaged to Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric Murphy.
Tickets, which range from $59 to $69.70, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
