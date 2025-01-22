TV and Media

Martin Lawrence is coming to Mystic Lake Casino

The “Bad Boys” franchise star is on a nationwide comedy tour.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 22, 2025 at 4:15PM
Martin Lawrence, of "Bad Boys" movie franchise fame, performs at Mystic Lake Casino in May. (Frank Masi/Sony)

Martin Lawrence’s first national arena tour since 2016 is making a stop in the Twin Cities.

The comedian and actor will be at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake May 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Lawrence, who turns 60 in April, didn’t originally have a Minnesota date on the tour, which started last July. He added the Mystic Lake dates this week.

Lawrence was one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s with hits like “Life,” “Blue Streak” and “Big Momma’s House.” In recent years, he’s relied mostly on “Bad Boys” sequels to stay relevant at the box office.

Despite a spotty record at the cinema, he remains a popular star thanks in no small part to constant reruns of his wildly successful sitcom, “Martin.”

At some point, Lawrence probably will take a break from stand-up to attend a star-studded wedding. His daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, is engaged to Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric Murphy.

Tickets, which range from $59 to $69.70, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See More

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

Martin Lawrence is coming to Mystic Lake Casino

card image

The “Bad Boys” franchise star is on a nationwide comedy tour.

TV and Media

Series focuses on brutality of the Old West

card image

Things To Do

Famous on TikTok, One Minute Tours guy goes long with new YouTube series

card image