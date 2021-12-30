Robbers shot a clerk in a market west of downtown Minneapolis Wednesday before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The robbery occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bryn Mawr Market, located on S. Cedar Lake Road just west of Penn Avenue, police said.

The clerk, working at the market during her college break, was also pistol-whipped, according to police. She was hospitalized and is expected to survive, police added.

Police said there were four male suspects, and they all fled in a vehicle. Police have yet to provide descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle.

A woman who lives down the street from the market, Rose Miller, has begun an online fundraising campaign on behalf of the store and the wounded clerk. Miller said on the page that the market has been robbed numerous times in the past several months.

"Let's help them rebuild from this difficult period by fundraising what we can for the employee who was hurt, the cost of lost business, repairs needed, added security, or anything else they might require to continue being our beloved local spot," Miller wrote.

In barely a day, the campaign has raised more than $11,000 and has collected numerous warm and appreciative comments about the store.

"Bryn Mawr Market is always here for our community," wrote a woman who donated $100. "Thanks for standing strong in the face of much pain."

Miller said in an interview Thursday that "I was going to get a lunch, and I saw [the woman] getting brought out on a stretcher."

She said has been in touch with the clerk's family. "I do know that she's going to be OK," Miller said.

In the eight years since she moved to the neighborhood, Miller said, "the market has always been there. I might need some sugar for a recipe, or I'm having a late-night ice cream craving."

