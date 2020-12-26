THE COOK TOTALS

With a career-high 1,918 yards from scrimmage, Dalvin Cook's NFL-leading total will finish second in Vikings history behind only Adrian Peterson's 2,314 in 2012.

Peterson's mark, which is tied for ninth in NFL history, came with 2,097 yards rushing — second most in NFL history — on 348 carries and 217 yards receiving on 40 catches. Chris Johnson's 2,509 yards for Tennessee in 2009 is the most ever.

Cook has 1,557 yards rushing on 312 carries (5.0 yards per carry), and 361 yards receiving on 44 catches. He had 17 touches for 85 yards in Friday's 52-33 loss at New Orleans.

Cook is averaging 137 yards from scrimmage in the 14 games he has played this season. If he plays in next Sunday's meaningless game at Detroit and matches that total, he will finish with 2,055 yards.

That would move him into 52nd place in NFL history, 3 yards ahead of Walter Payton's 1984 season. That was the second-highest total of Payton's career.

Here's a look at the top four in yards from scrimmage in Vikings history, including where each season ranks in NFL history, according to Pro Football Reference:

NFL

Player year yards rank

Adrian Peterson 2012 2,314 T-9

x-Dalvin Cook 2020 1,918 92

Adrian Peterson 2008 1,885 100

Robert Smith 2000 1,869 107

x-Through 15 games

MARK CRAIG