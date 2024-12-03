NFL Insider: Arizona coach finds out playing for field goals isn’t good enough against Vikings

Somewhere, the 6-6 Cardinals, the 6-6 Rams, the 6-6 Buccaneers, the 6-6 Falcons and, heck, maybe even the 5-7 49ers and 4-8 Saints are nodding because “playoff-caliber” ain’t what it used to be. It won’t take greatness or even very good goodness to win the NFC West or the NFC South, claim the fourth seed and probably play host to a better Vikings team seeded fifth.