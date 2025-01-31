Hiedeman, who will turn 28 on Feb. 10, was an invaluable backup to Courtney Williams at point guard, adding quickness and strong defense on the perimeter with the ability to drive and score at the rim and hit shots from behind the arc. Hiedeman appeared in all 40 games, averaging 4.9 points and 2.4 assists in 15.2 minutes per game. In 12 postseason games she averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 assists wile shooting nearly 46 percent from the field.