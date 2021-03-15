The knee-jerk reaction for some folks filling out their NCAA tournament brackets on Selection Sunday is to go with your gut, basically off first impressions. Taking a look at the bracket for the second, third and umpteenth time probably won't change your mind about some things. Here are Marcus Fuller's five first impressions off Selection Sunday:

Road to 32-0

All-America freshman Jalen Suggs, a former Minnehaha Academy star, and Gonzaga are aiming to be the first Division I team to go undefeated since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Biggest pre-Final Four obstacle for this run at perfection? Iowa. But the Zags already beat the Hawkeyes on a neutral floor earlier this season.

Early Baylor upset?

Falling off the Baylor bandwagon?The Bears lost their only two games all season within the past few weeks. Well, you probably were thinking what I'm thinking when you saw their potential second-round matchup was either North Carolina or Wisconsin in the South Region.

Toughest region

In Baylor, the South Region could see the second-highest No. 1 seed fall early. But we're also talking about several top-six seeds considered Final Four-caliber: Ohio State, Villanova, Arkansas, Purdue, and Texas Tech. Don't forget about senior-laden Wisconsin being arguably the most dangerous No. 9 seed in the field.

Gophers next coach?

Richard Pitino is still the Gophers coach. That hasn't stopped folks from speculating on his replacement. One potential candidate appears to be San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher, whose No. 6-seeded Aztecs play Friday vs. No. 11-seeded Syracuse in the Midwest Region. Dutcher's path to advance far doesn't appear overly daunting.

Blue blood blues

There will be no Duke and Kentucky in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1976. Don't panic, blue blood fans. Kansas, North Carolina and Michigan State made it. How about the slap on the face to Hall of Famer Tom Izzo, though? The selection committee stuck the No. 11-seeded Spartans in a "First Four" game against UCLA.