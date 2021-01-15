1. Michigan (11-0, 6-0)

2. Iowa (11-2, 5-1) The No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes remain the biggest threat to the Wolverines for the league title with only one Big Ten loss — at Minnesota.

3. Wisconsin (10-3, 4-2) The No. 9 Badgers have to answer some serious questions after trailing by 40 points and getting hammered at Michigan on Tuesday.

4. Illinois (9-4, 5-2)

5. Ohio State (10-3, 4-3)

6. Gophers (10-4, 3-4)

7. Purdue (9-5, 4-3)

8. Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) The Scarlet Knights have lost three consecutive games, but they can end that slide by beating Wisconsin at home on Friday night.

9. Michigan State (8-4, 2-4) The Spartans had two games vs. Iowa and Indiana postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases on their team.

10. Northwestern (6-5, 3-4)

11. Indiana (8-6, 3-4)

12. Maryland (7-6, 2-5) The Terps are winless at home in conference play, but they showed potential with impressive road wins at Wisconsin and Illinois.

13. Penn State (3-4, 0-3)

14. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5)