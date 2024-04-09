MUSIC

Marc Ribot

The versatile New York guitar hero, who has played everything from punk to classical, has an extensive and enviable resume, playing on records by Tom Waits, Elvis Costello and Diana Krall, among many others. He's been a member of various groups, including the Lounge Lizards and currently Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog and the Young Philadelphians. He's also made more than two dozen albums under his own name. This week, he's doing four gigs with the Jazz-Bins, which features Greg Lewis on Hammond B3 organ and Joe Dyson on drums. Although he might end up in surprising and perhaps experimental musical directions, a Ribot gig is always an adventure worth undertaking. (7 p.m. Thu., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Bernard Allison

A second-generation bluesman who has called the Twin Cities home off and on for many years — he was onstage at Famous Dave's in 1997 when he learned of his father's death to cancer — Bernard makes an overdue return to a local stage to tout "Luther's Blues," a new two-LP tribute anthology to his dad, Chicago legend Luther Allison. The collection shows Bernard's own adeptness at Hendrix-fiery guitar jams and soulful slow-grinders, styles he honed in his dad's band as well as Koko Taylor's before he started recording his own music for Tone-Cool Records in the 2000s with labelmates such as Susan Tedeschi. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Hook & Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., $20-$36, thehookmpls.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The Staves

And then there were two. Camilla and Jessica Staveley-Taylor have carried on with their artful and innovative folk-pop group without their third sister and bandmate, Emily, who bowed out to focus on motherhood. The onetime Twin Cities residents — they moved here temporarily after Bon Iver's Justin Vernon produced their sophomore album in 2015 — don't seem to miss a beat or a harmonious note on their moving new record, "All Now," recorded with St. Vincent and Sharon Van Etten collaborator John Congleton while coming out of a long stretch of isolation and family trauma. (7 p.m. Tue., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $35-$54, livenation.com)

C.R.

Golda Schultz

This renowned South African soprano may sing lead roles at the world's great opera houses (La Scala, London's Royal Opera, the Met), but what drew her to opera and songs was the ability to tell stories. Her latest project is all about women telling their own stories, as she and pianist Jonathan Ware perform a Schubert Club International Artist Series recital of music by Clara Schumann, Rebecca Clarke, Kathleen Tagg and Lila Palmer, as well as some works by guys like Franz Schubert and Richard Strauss. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, free-$75, 651-292-3268)

ROB HUBBARD

The Parker Quartet

Here's a chance for an intimate audience with one of America's most invariably exciting string quartets. The Grammy-winning group will perform string quartets by two 20th-century Eastern European composers — Poland's Grażyna Bacewicz and Hungary's Béla Bartók — and a work by brilliant American jazz pianist Vijay Iyer. Winners of the esteemed Cleveland Quartet Award, the group has become a kind of collaborative quartet of choice for folks like violist Kim Kashkashian, clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist and composer Billy Childs. (7:30 p.m. Fri., MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $5-$25, macphail.org)

R.H.

COMEDY

Maria Bamford

The Minnesota native keeps building on her national presence, popping up on everything from NBC's "Night Court" to the CBS late-night program "After Midnight." But the stand-up that helped establish a new wave of psycho-analysis comedy still carves out time to come home. Bamford, who recently put out the book "Sure, I'll Join the Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere," hits Minneapolis just two months after headlining the Duluth Comedy Festival. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $34.50-$59.50. hennepintheatretrust.org)

NEAL JUSTIN

DANCE

'Pointed Humor'

In this James Sewell Company concert, longing, sensuality, warmth and a bit of fun come together in works presented by artistic director James Sewell, Shohei Iwahama, and Michael Walters. Playing the tension between classic and contemporary ballet, Sewell sets his latest piece on Bach's "Concerto for Violin & Oboe," and brings back the acrobatic and high-energy "Doo-Be-Doo" from 1994. Iwahama, who is a former JSB dancer and currently a company member with Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, draws on the dancers themselves for his latest piece. Walters, meanwhile, stirs passion and longing in a visceral new work. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., O'Shaughnessy, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

Travels to Sri Lanka

Minnesota-based author and artist Jamie (Schumacher) Kalakaru-Mava's illustrated children's book "Half a World Away" follows Esme and her family on their first trip to Sri Lanka, where she meets her nana. Original drawings from the book will be on view at XIA Gallery & Café in St. Paul as part of the book launch. Artist's reception on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. Exhibition ends April 30. (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 422 W. University Av., St. Paul, free, 651-222-7798 or xiagallerycafe.com)

ALICIA ELER

'Maud's Bed'

Little Rock, Ark.-born, Minneapolis-based artist Ginny Sims uses clay to craft conceptual works about the craft of ceramics, her personal history, the economy and politics. In the exhibition she explores various subjects, like two Ukrainian women smoking, a boy jumping rope and a sink from the country of Georgia. Opening reception Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Ends May 12. (1-5 p.m. Thu.-Sun, Hair + Nails Gallery, 2222 ½ E. 35th St., Mpls., free, 612-229-0585 or hairandnailsart.com)

A.E.

FAMILY

Spring Babies

Baby farm animals make their debut and are ready for cuddles. The annual spring event tempts guests with promises of hugs with goats, puppies, sheep and fuzzy chicks. With outdoor activities being a more viable option with warmer weather, jump through the corn pit, walk the straw bale maze and pedal on tractors. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun through May 5. Festival grounds free, tickets are required for activities, $14-$15, Twin Cities Festival, 8001 109th Av. N., Brooklyn Park, twincitiesspringbabies.com)

MELISSA WALKER



