The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Maplewood has offered $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Choulykor Vue, 26, was found lying unconscious Saturday evening between the two northbound lanes in the 1200 block of N. Lakewood Drive near Beaver Creek Parkway, police said. He was declared dead a short time later.

A witness told police that an SUV or crossover-type vehicle hit Vue and then sped off.

At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Vue’s older sister, Gaocher Yang, asked people to come forward if they know anything about the crash that killed her brother.

“My brother didn’t deserve this,” said Yang. Her brother was “a wonderful person, always smiling,” she said. “The most genuine, humble person that I know. He was a great uncle, a great son, a great brother.”

She said he loved his job working for a roofing company.

Police initially thought that the striking vehicle would have heavy front-end damage as a result of the collision, but that theory has changed, said Maplewood police Sgt. Joe Steiner. It’s now believed that the vehicle will have damage on the underside of the vehicle, said Steiner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Steiner at 651-249-2608 or Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.