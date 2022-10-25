The Maplewood City Council on Monday night withdrew its support of the proposed Purple Line bus-rapid transit project until more study is done to determine the city's best public transit option.

The vote, which was unanimous, came after council members raised questions in the past month about the route of the Purple Line through the city and whether the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed ridership patterns on public transportation, given the rise of remote work.

Mayor Marylee Abrams said that while she supports public transit, "The question is, what transit do we need? We need to figure that out. We need data. I haven't seen any data at all."

The resolution adopted by the City Council calls for the timeline of the Purple Line's modification study to be extended to allow further community engagement in evaluating "future transit options/routes that work effectively for all."

It was unclear how the Maplewood vote will affect the future of the Purple Line. Consent among cities served by the line isn't needed to build such a project.

Formerly called the Rush Line, the Purple Line has been in the works for two decades. It was initially planned to link the downtowns of St. Paul and White Bear Lake, via the East Side, Maplewood, Vadnais Heights, Gem Lake and White Bear Township. The project has an estimated price tag of $475 million, to be paid for with federal and Ramsey County funding.

But earlier this year, White Bear Lake withdrew its support for the 15-mile line. Now planners with the Metropolitan Council, which will build and operate the line, are looking at three possible options for the line's northern terminus: the Maplewood Mall Transit Center; Vadnais Heights, near County Road E or Willow Lake Boulevard; or Century College, which straddles White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi.

A recommendation for the route from the Met Council isn't expected until early next year.

Last month, Abrams broached the idea of the Maplewood City Council withdrawing its support after learning "by accident" that the Met Council was considering using eminent domain to demolish the Birch Run Station shopping center off Beam Avenue to make way for the Purple Line.

The strip mall, half of which appears to be vacant, is anchored by Burlington and JoAnn Fabrics stores and includes a Dollar Tree, a temporary Halloween store and a plasma donation center. It is owned by Arizona Partners, a real estate firm that specializes in reviving troubled retail centers.

In a statement Monday night, spokesperson Terri Dresen said the Met Council "is committed to being transparent in this process and the resolution passed by the Maplewood City Council underscores the importance of our continued discussions with the city to make sure we fully understand their concerns."

Dresen added that the Met Council would continue to work with its partners to ensure transit options for everyone. "This work cannot be done alone, and we look forward to finding a solution that will serve generations to come," she said.

During Monday's public hearing, several Maplewood residents said they opposed the line because it would run partly on the Bruce Vento Regional Trail. Others said that less elaborate and expensive transit options should be considered instead.

Last week, officials celebrated the official groundbreaking of the Gold Line bus-rapid transit project, which is expected to begin service connecting downtown St. Paul and Woodbury in 2025.

The Gold and Purple lines would join the Orange Line and Red Line bus-rapid transit service in the Twin Cities, as well as the A and C arterial bus-rapid transit lines in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which operate in traffic. More arterial lines are planned.