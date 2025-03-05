Meet birch syrup, maple’s wilder cousin

The history of birch syrup in Europe dates back to the Middle Ages, when it was favored in alcoholic drinks such as mead and wine. Native Americans recognized the many culinary, nutritional and medicinal benefits of both maple and birch syrups. Birch was taken for digestive ailments and to relieve arthritic pain and also used to glaze game and fish. Maple sap can be boiled down beyond the syrup stage into the classic sweetener, maple sugar, which is easy to store and transport.