Maple Grove police search for suspect after attempted sexual assault on public trail

The attack occurred just after 6 a.m. Thursday on the Medicine Lake Regional Trail.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 4, 2025 at 12:21AM

Maple Grove police are searching for a suspect after a female jogger was tackled in an attempted sexual assault Thursday.

The attack occurred just after 6 a.m. on the Medicine Lake Regional Trail, where it runs underneath Interstate 94 next to Rice Lake. The jogger resisted and escaped with minor injuries.

The suspect fled east toward Rice Lake and was not located, police said.

Police have identified a person of interest, but as of Monday, authorities have made no arrests and are still seeking information on a suspect described as a man about 30 years old and standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10.

During the attack, he wore a black or gray coat, a hooded sweatshirt and a black hat, pants and gloves that also appeared shiny.

Police are asking residents in the area to check home security and doorbell cameras for footage of a suspicious person walking in the area between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday.

Maple Grove police and the Three Rivers Park District police have also added extra patrols along the trail system in that area.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

