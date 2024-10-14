The Maple Grove City Council last week approved a separation agreement between the city and Tim Bush and authorized city staff to move forward with plans to find a replacement to lead the fire department, which has five stations and 95 firefighters.
Maple Grove parts ways with fire chief
Tim Bush had been chief since 2017.
Bush, who had expressed a desire to retire after 16 years of service, will be paid $5,000 for his voluntary retirement, which will take effect Dec. 31, according to terms of the agreement signed by both parties on Sept. 24.
The separation comes after the City Council met in closed session Sept. 5 to discuss “preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against” Bush, according to City Council meeting documents. No details were released.
Bush appears to have left the department two days later, but his departure was rescinded by the council and amended to state he was placed on paid administrative leave from Sept 7 to 24, according to the separation agreement. Bush will be placed on medical leave and use sick time from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15 . At that time, he will be placed back on administrative leave until he retires Dec. 31, the agreement states.
In signing the agreement, Bush and the City agreed to release all claims between them.
Bush had served as fire chief since 2017. Bill Abderhalden has been named acting fire chief, according to the city’s website.
Bush did not respond to a request for comment.
That motor yacht stuck on St. Croix River’s Beer Can Island has become a ‘nightmare’ for its owner
Worth six figures when new, the 54-foot eyesore is the latest derelict boat causing headaches for the city of Hudson, Wisconsin.