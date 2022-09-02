Gifted with a series of Osseo miscues, Maple Grove took full advantage in the third quarter Thursday, scoring 29 points right after halftime to turn a relatively close game into a rout. The Crimson beat their intradistrict rival 45-7.

Osseo, which trailed 16-7 at halftime, turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the third quarter. Maple Grove turned all four into touchdowns — two by shifty slot back Charlie Rausch — and by the time the quarter was over the Crimson owned a 38-point lead and the game was being played in running time.

Jordan Olagbaju had two first-half touchdowns for Maple Grove, which also got points from its defense in the form of a safety and a fumble recovery in the end zone.