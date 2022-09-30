Maple Grove overcame moments of difficulty early and late Thursday, succeeding plenty in between in its first game as the Metro Top 10's No. 1 team.

The host Crimson defeated Champlin Park 43-14, getting three touchdowns each from quarterback Jacob Kilzer and running back Jordan Olagbaju.

After Kilzer scored on a 4-yard run, Maple Grove (5-0) gave up an 80-yard touchdown run to Arthur Russell on Champlin Park's first possession. The Crimson (2-3) let Richlu Tudee get loose for a 59-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the game. In the interim, Kilzer ran for a touchdown and passed for one, and Olagbaju ran for three touchdowns.

Kilzer has seven rushing touchdowns and five passing touchdowns this season. Olagbaju ran his total of touchdowns, all rushing, to seven.

Maple Grove was the second No. 1 team in two weeks to play on Thursday night, the first one to win. Eden Prairie was No. 1 when it lost at Rosemount a week earlier.

Waconia 53, Bloomington Jefferson 7: Max McEnelly ran for 162 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats past the visiting Jaguars. Alex Riley ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Austin Randall threw a touchdown pass to Mitchel Rieckhoff and Anders Rodning returned a fumble for a touchdown for the Wildcats.

Marshall 17, Tri-City United 8: Tyler Maeyaert threw a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score to lead the Tigers past the host Titans.