Derrick Maurice Scott scoffed at those who arrested him in Minneapolis for possessing hundreds of fentanyl pills and a gun last June, proclaiming "when I get released, I will still be the king" and get another gun.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger seized on Scott's words last year, using the case to underscore his newly heightened push to prosecute more gun and drug cases since his reappointment to the office for a second term.

Now, after being convicted by a jury on multiple federal gun and drug charges Tuesday, the 34-year-old Maple Grove man instead faces at least a mandatory 30-year federal prison sentence.

"Mr. Scott's bravado was badly misplaced," Luger said in a statement announcing the guilty verdict late Tuesday.

Scott was convicted after a two-day trial in Minneapolis on charges related to a June 2022 traffic stop during which law enforcement found 355 fentanyl tablets and a Glock 41, a .45 caliber pistol equipped with a device commonly referred to as a "switch" or auto-sear that renders firearms capable of firing fully automatic rounds. Police also recovered a high capacity magazine and 14 rounds of ammunition.

Scott was stopped in a vehicle on June 6, 2022, after police received a complaint that he had threatened another man while brandishing a firearm at a convenience store two days prior. After his arrest, Scott proclaimed that he would have no trouble serving a prison sentence before quickly returning to the street and finding another firearm to use.

The jury found him guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing and carrying a machinegun in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession of a machinegun and felon in possession of a firearm. Senior U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen has not yet scheduled a sentencing date for Scott. Under federal sentencing guidelines, Scott is subject to a 30-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

"Drug dealers utilizing auto-sears are doing severe damage to the people in our communities, and it must stop," said William McCrary, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) St. Paul division. "Today's conviction is a case where a criminal who is clearly willing to do violence using these devices has been held accountable and will be removed from society for a very long time."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, in a statement, added that Scott's "bad acts caused significant harm in our communities. His disregard for human life required swift and significant consequences."

Kevin DeVore, Scott's defense attorney, said Wednesday that the issue for the jury was whether the government could prove Scott's intent.

"We put on a strong defense and urged the jury to hold the government to its highest burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The government urged the jury to use common sense to determine what Mr. Scott intended to do with the drugs and the gun which they said belonged to him," DeVore said. "The stakes were high because of the mandatory minimum sentence requirements under federal law."