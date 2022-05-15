A man's body was found Saturday night in the Mississippi River in Anoka, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities were called about 6:30 p.m. by someone near the 400 block of Rice Street with a report of a body possibly tangled in natural debris in the river. Members of the Sheriff's Office, Anoka police and Anoka-Champlin fire responded, finding the body and declaring the man dead.

The discovery was being investigated by the agencies as well as the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. The name will be release after identification and notification of relatives, the Sheriff's Office said.