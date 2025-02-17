MANKATO – Gourmands, rejoice!
Mankato’s first restaurant week starts Monday, with specials on the menus
Beginning Monday, 18 eateries in Mankato and North Mankato will be offering special menus as part of a concentrated week of restaurant deals.
The promotion, dubbed the first “Greater Mankato Restaurant Week,” runs through Sunday.
The hope is to bring foot traffic back to Mankato-area restaurants after a tough few years that include the pandemic, flooding and construction, restaurateurs said.
“We’re hoping that people can go out and try new things, see what they like, see what the deals are, and realize that you can have some really good meals,” said Adam Andersen, the general manager at Pub 500 in downtown Mankato.
As part of restaurant week, Pub 500 is bringing back discontinued items such as its Italian sausage hoagie and salmon with couscous and asparagus.
Down the street, the upscale Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar will feature fried pretzel-breaded goat cheese balls this week.
The months after the holidays are typically a slow time for restaurants, acknowledged Nate Meyer, the front-of-the-house manager at Nolabelle.
“We really appreciate the city giving us the attention during this time of the year,” Meyer said.
The restaurant week is being organized by local booster organizations Visit Mankato and City Center Partnership.
A list of the eateries participating:
- Beans Coffee House
- Dino’s Pizzeria
- Fillin' Station Coffeehouse
- Flask
- Maverick’s Sports Grill
- NaKato Bar & Grill
- Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar
- Number 4 Steakhouse
- Olives
- Pagliai’s Pizza
- Pub 500
- River Rock Coffee & Tea
- Spinners Bar & Grill
- Tandem Bagels
- Tav on the Ave
- Ummie’s Bar & Grill
- Wooden Spoon
- Wow! Zone
