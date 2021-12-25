The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified a woman who was shot in Minneapolis last week.
Tamara Ann Vandermoon, 41, of Mankato died after being shot in the back at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Medical Examiner's report. The death was ruled a homicide. She died at Hennepin Healthcare.
Additional details of Vandermoon's death, including the location of where she was shot, were not immediately available. The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Police investigating Mankato woman's shooting death in Minneapolis
Additional details were not available.
Local
Authorities identify pregnant Appleton woman killed in crash
Authorities have identified a pregnant woman who was killed in in a three-vehicle crash near Weyauwega in northeastern Wisconsin.
Local
MSP expects heavy traffic despite omicron, canceled flights
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting numbers on peak days to nearly double 2020 levels.
St. Paul
Victim of St. Paul fourplex fire identified
Blaze occurred in fourplex near Hamline University on Wednesday.
East Metro
Twin Cities metro police blotter, Oct. 31
ANDOVERNOV. 19Theft. A handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 4400 block of 148th Lane NW.NOV. 26Theft. Two handguns were stolen from an…