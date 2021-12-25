The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified a woman who was shot in Minneapolis last week.

Tamara Ann Vandermoon, 41, of Mankato died after being shot in the back at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Medical Examiner's report. The death was ruled a homicide. She died at Hennepin Healthcare.

Additional details of Vandermoon's death, including the location of where she was shot, were not immediately available. The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.