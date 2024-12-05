Mankato teen sentenced to 15 years for fatal February shooting

A Mankato teen was sentenced this week to at least 15 years in prison for the murder of another teenager in February.
The shooter and victim, both teenagers, had had an ongoing dispute.
Emmanuel Lavelle Isaac, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with intent but not premeditation. He will get credit for having served nearly a year in jail.
Police were called to downtown Mankato on Feb. 15 after reports that someone had been shot. They found the victim, Marcus Romaine Cargill Jr., 19, on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
A witness told police that Cargill and Isaac had an ongoing dispute that included bickering over social media, a criminal complaint said. In his guilty plea, Isaac said the pair had had a physical altercation the previous Halloween.
Cargill went to Isaac’s house after school, according to court documents. Isaac was in the front passenger seat of a black Mazda in the driveway of his house when he saw Cargill approach him, yelling.
In his guilty plea, Isaac said that as a friend backed the car out of the driveway, he reached out the window and shot Cargill five times. Police said they found a black CZ 9mm pistol used for the murder.
As part of his plea, Isaac said he had not seen a weapon in Cargill’s hands. The plea also states that Isaac no longer says that he acted in self-defense.
Isaac’s sentence totals 282 months, of which a third can be supervised released.
“These are incredibly tragic circumstances. These are two kids involved in this,” Aaron Zurek, public defender for Isaac said Thursday afternoon.
He said Isaac accepted responsibility for the shooting and said he wishes that in the future youth in Mankato have adults they can turn to before tragedy strikes.
Cargill is the oldest of three children and is survived by his daughter, an obituary written by his family said.
