NEW YORK — A fire on the roof of a 44-story luxury apartment building sent plumes of dark smoke into the New York City skyline on Thursday.
Manhattan rooftop fire sends plumes of dark smoke into skyline
A fire on the roof of a 44-story luxury apartment building sent plumes of dark smoke into the New York City skyline on Thursday.
By The Associated Press
The fire in the Hudson Yards mixed-use development on Manhattan's west side was first reported at about 11:30 a.m., the city fire department said. It was declared under control about 40 minutes later.
About 80 firefighters responded to the blaze. There were no reports of injuries, a fire department spokesperson said.
The fire was on the rooftop of a luxury apartment tower called The Set, where an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment rents for $7,400, according to the building's website.
The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jail officials in Georgia's most populous county are violating the constitutional rights of people in their custody by failing to protect them from violence, using excessive force and holding them in filthy and unsafe conditions, U.S. Justice Department officials said Thursday.