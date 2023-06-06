A traffic camera captured a wrestling match along a busy interstate south of downtown Minneapolis between a state trooper and a man who made a daring escape and dodged traffic as he dashed between moving vehicles during morning rush hour.

The incident began at about 5:50 a.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near the Lowry Hill Tunnel, said State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank.

The trooper was "providing assistance to a motorist and vehicle on the side of the road," Shank said. "The individual involved with the vehicle eventually fled on foot and entered a vehicle on the other side of I-94."

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera showed the man in the back seat of the trooper's squad, who then exited and grappled with the trooper as a flatbed arrived to load up the car.

The camera followed the man as he ran to the opposite side of the interstate, where an SUV driver stopped and let the man get into the front passenger seat.

Shank did not say what type of assistance the motorist needed. The man who fled has not been located as of Tuesday morning. The trooper was not hurt during the scuffle, Shank said.