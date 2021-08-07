A man and a woman were hospitalized in stable condition Saturday after being shot in an apartment on St. Paul's East Side.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Westminster Street.
Police said the victims, both in their 20s, were shot by someone they knew. There were no arrests as of Saturday evening.
Local
Pilot killed in small-plane crash in Victoria
The plane crashed near Hwy. 5 and County Road 11, and scores of first responders rushed to the scene. When an area resident looked outside, "the entire front yard was on fire," he said. Hwy. 5 was closed between Stieger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive.
Music
Coronavirus cases force cancellation of music festival in Brainerd
Two musicians at the Lakes Area Music Festival tested positive even though they reportedly had been vaccinated.
Local
Cartoonist and Lake Minnetonka enthusiast Christopher Foote dies at 62
"I have to go put out a fire," Christopher Foote would tell his wife, Diane, when he got up in the middle of the night.…
Local
Buffalo siblings pose for photos on I-35W the only two times concrete was laid
Father snapped picture in 1967; the pair restaged it last month.
Local
Maple Grove project shows how suburban transit stations are morphing into mobility hubs
Stops like Maple Grove adding Uber, Lyft, taxi, other travel options to transform their centers into transportation hubs