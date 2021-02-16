The man and woman found dead in a car in south Minneapolis over the weekend were shot in the head, authorities said Tuesday.

Presley L.C. Taylor Jr., 51, and Nicole S. Columbus, 34, both of Minneapolis, were the two people shot Sunday night, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been announced in what are the city's fifth and sixth homicides this year.

Police discovered them in a Chevy Impala that crashed outside Roosevelt High School in the 4000 block of S. 28th Avenue.

What remains undisclosed by authorities: where the two were located when they were shot and a possible motive for the gunfire.

A third person who also was in the car was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and later interviewed by detectives, police spokesman John Elder said. It was not clear whether that person sustained any injuries in the shooting.

One of the responding police officers apparently recognized the Impala from several shots-fired calls over the weekend, according to emergency dispatch audio. "Unknown if related," an officer can be heard saying.

Star Tribune staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482