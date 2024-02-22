A 29-year-old man with a history of mental illness unleashed a flurry of gunfire and fatally shot a woman in Brooklyn Park this week at an apartment complex where he lives.

James A. Nedeau II was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting Monday afternoon of Deana Cathlene Doely, 29, of Brooklyn Park.

Nedeau was arrested that afternoon and remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail ahead of a court appearance Thursday afternoon. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.

Court records show that Nedeau was civilly committed by a judge in January 2020 to a Twin Cities hospital for mental illness.

Under questioning by police, Nedeau said, "[I] just lost it," the complaint read. He said his father slapped him as they argued, and he slapped him in return. Doely said she was going to call police, and he shot her.

"He stated that he doesn't have an excuse for taking [Doely's life]," the charges continued. "[He] stated that he was trying to kill [his father] and the apartment manager."

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman called 911 from the Brooks Landing apartment complex in the 5800 block of N. 74th Avenue to report that Nedeau had slapped his father and also alleged that he was in the office threatening to kill her.

"The call then captured 18 shots being fired while a man screamed [a profanity]," the complaint read.

Officers arrived at the office to the smell of fresh gun powder and found Doely dead from the gunfire.

Nedeau's father told law enforcement that he was in his son's apartment complex and began arguing with him. Nedeau slapped his father, pointed a gun and threatened to kill him. A man nearby pushed the gun away. Nedeau went to the complex's office, opened fire and shouted, "I'm going to kill all you ..." the complaint quoted him as saying.

Nedeau then went to the fifth floor and fired several shots into the door of an apartment where a resident ducked for her life under a dining table 4 feet from the door.

A woman on the fifth floor heard Nedeau say to himself, "See what you did. You made me kill that [expletive]," the charges said.

Nedeau fled the complex, called 911 and wanted to turn himself in for killing Doely. Officers arrived at the N. 8400 block of Xerxes Avenue, where Nedeau placed a gun on the ground and surrendered peacefully.

After fleeing the complex and before his surrender, Nedeau stopped at a family member's home in the vicinity. He left there a backpack with three guns, ammunition and "several firearm parts," the charges noted. Seized by police from his apartment were a gun without a serial number and various firearm parts.