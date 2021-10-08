A man with a gun was arrested after a brief standoff at a busy St. Paul intersectoin Friday.
Police said shortly before noon that officers are at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue "negotiating with a male who's armed with a gun." Police asked that people avoid the area. At 12:30 p.m., the man was arrested peacefully.
"We're thankful that this incident was brought to a peaceful conclusion," police said in a tweet.
Multiple businesses are located in the area west of Interstate 35E and south of Hwy. 36, including fast food restaurants and a drugstore.
This is a breaking news update. Come back to startribune.com for more details.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Family IDs woman, 18, on scooter who was fatally hit by vehicle in rolling gun battle
Family members are grieving ahead of gathering for a wedding this weekend.
Local
Man with gun arrested following brief standoff at St. Paul intersection
Arrest was made without incident, police said.
Coronavirus
COVID testing, positivity rate reach 2021 highs in Minnesota
Minnesota's seven-day coronavirus infection rate now eighth highest among states, federal pandemic data shows.
Local
Woman found fatally shot in Crow Wing County cabin
A woman was found fatally shot in a cabin in Crow Wing County after deputies responded to a call about gunfire and arrested an armed man, sheriff's officials said.
Local
Woman accuses UW System of failing to stop harassment
A former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student has filed a federal lawsuit alleged UW System officials failed to prevent the school's chancellor's husband from sexually harassing her and other women.