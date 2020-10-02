A man who was shot to death in north Minneapolis in an alley earlier this week has been identified.

Jacob J.M. Smith, 28, of Minneapolis, was shot several times Tuesday in an alley in the 2800 block of N. Fremont Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene about 8 p.m., and Smith died that night at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, according to police.

Police have not announced an arrest in the case.

A second victim was grazed by a bullet in the same shooting, said police spokesman John Elder.