Man who stabbed Twin Cities bar patron 17 times sentenced, set to leave prison in 2 years

A 52-year-old man received a 4½-year term Friday for stabbing a Twin Cities bar patron 17 times on St. Patrick’s weekend.
Kendrick L. Dotstry, 52, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced by Hennepin County District Judge Carolina Lamas after Dostry pleaded guilty to second-degree assault connection with the stabbing on March 16, 2024, at SteveO’s in the 4900 block of West Broadway.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Dotstry is expected to serve the first 2¼ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
The plea deal included that an attempted second-degree murder count be dismissed.
A police officer on patrol was flagged down by a bar employee and told someone had been stabbed at SteveO’s. The employee pointed to Dotstry as the perpetrator. While detained, Dotstry said he was the victim and had been punched in the face.
Police saw the victim on a barstool and bleeding from several stab wounds. The victim survived the attack.
Officers reviewed video surveillance that showed a man seated next to Dotstry. The man’s arm touched Dotstry a couple of times. Dotstry appeared to communicate with the man, who apparently “put his hand up in an apologetic manner,” the complaint read.