On the eve of trial, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has upgraded charges against a 25-year-old man accused of shooting at a Minneapolis park police officer last fall, noting that a second loaded firearm found at the scene indicated his intent to kill a peace officer.
Man who fired at Minneapolis park police officer last fall faces upgraded attempted murder charges
Muhyedin Abdirahman, 25, was slated for a jury trial this week in the attack on park police officer Karl Zabinski, who was not injured in an exchange of gunfire.
Muhyedin Abdirahman was initially charged with first-degree assault — use of deadly force against a peace officer — and second-degree attempted murder in the seemingly random attack against park officer Karl Zabinski. Abdirahman allegedly confronted and fired at the officer late one night as the officer was investigating an unoccupied and illegally parked vehicle near the Lake Harriet Band Shell.
No one was injured in the exchange of gunfire. Abdirahman remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail and made a court appearance Thursday morning.
Last week, days before Abdirahman was slated for trial, prosecutors added two additional counts: felony first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer and unlawful carrying of a rifle in public, a gross misdemeanor.
“I support the charges as they stand today,” Minneapolis park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said in an interview. “I’m glad that’s where this landed.”
Ohotto noted the increase in attacks on law enforcement — both in Minnesota and nationally — in recent years, a grim reality that’s “always front of mind when a police chief is sending officers into harm’s way.”
Across the state, reported assaults against officers are up 160% from a decade ago — a number that includes everything from intimidation, kicking and punching to assault with a deadly weapon — according to data tracked by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Since 2021, Minneapolis police have recorded about 200 attacks on its force. That figure includes the fatal ambush of officer Jamal Mitchell, who was gunned down while responding to an active shooter call in the Whittier neighborhood on May 30.
Zabinski joined the park police in 2018 as a patrol agent and earned a promotion to officer in 2020. He was recognized as the park police officer of the year in 2022.
According to the amended charges:
Minutes before the park closed at midnight on Oct. 24, 2023, Zabinski spotted an unoccupied vehicle blocking the nearby boat launch.
He soon encountered Abdirahman, standing nearby, who claimed the vehicle was his but refused to identify himself.
Zabinski informed Abdirahman that he would have the car towed. Adirahman said he would drive away, but the officer replied that he was not free to leave. As Abdirahman opened the driver’s side door, Zabinski tried grabbing his arm.
Abdirahman pulled away and reached toward his waistband as the officer called for backup. Dash camera footage shows Abdirahman holding a handgun and firing in the direction of Zabinski, who returned fire.
Body camera footage captured the shootout, but police have not publicly released it. Three rounds struck his squad car.
Responding officers found Abdirahman sitting on a park bench on the parkway at W. 47th Street. He allegedly admitted to being involved, and they arrested him.
A police dog later found a Glock 27 40-caliber handgun under a pile of leaves near the same bench. The firearm was registered in Abdirahman’s name. Six spent bullet casings at the scene matched it, while three others came from the officer’s service weapon.
A search of Abdirahman’s car turned up a box of ammunition and a bullet on the floor behind the driver’s seat. During a subsequent search of the area, police found a loaded military-style rifle leaning up against a nearby park structure. The registered owner told investigators that he had sold the rifle to Abdirahman.
A spokesman for the County Attorney’s Office said the detail about a second firearm was not included in the original complaint because Abdirahman was not seen with the rifle at the time of his arrest. Forensic testing later confirmed that his DNA was on the gun.
Abdirahman has no criminal history in Minnesota. He is representing himself in court.
Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this story.