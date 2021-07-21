Authorities on Wednesday identified the man whose body was pulled from a lake in Burnsville over the weekend.

Amanuel Y. Kiros, 20, of Eagan, died from drowning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The recovery of Kiros' body was made about 10 p.m. Sunday in shallow water of Earley Lake, east of County Road 5 and north of Southcross Drive W., according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office had been alerted about 7:30 p.m. to someone in the area of the lake being missing.

A Sheriff's Office drone spotted the body in the water, and a dive team made the recovery, the Sheriff's Office said.

