Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who died in a house fire in St. Paul this month.
Gary B. Blaske, 66, suffered injuries from the fire in his home on March 14 and died at HCMC five days later, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire upon arriving at the wood-frame house in the 600 block of W. Minnehaha Avenue.
Investigators have yet to disclose what led to the blaze.
Paul Walsh
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Caesars puts pandemic losses at $2B, wants insurers to pay
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. is putting its losses because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 at more than $2 billion, and is suing a long list of insurance carriers it accuses of balking at paying its business interruption costs.
Coronavirus
How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered through health systems, state clinics, health departments and pharmacies. Here's what you need to know.
Local
Minneapolis police investigate officer's punch of Black teen
The Minneapolis Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation after an officer who appears to be white was caught on video punching a Black teenager, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Thursday.
Local
Reforms pushed in Texas as trial nears in George Floyd death
Outside of George Floyd's public memorial last summer in Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott floated the possibility of a law named in honor of the longtime Houston resident that would take aim at police brutality.
Local
Walz to expand vaccine eligibility to Minnesotans over 16
Gov. Tim Walz will expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans 16 and older next week following a promised increase in weekly doses from the federal government early next month, the governor's spokesman said Thursday.