Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who died in a house fire in St. Paul this month.

Gary B. Blaske, 66, suffered injuries from the fire in his home on March 14 and died at HCMC five days later, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire upon arriving at the wood-frame house in the 600 block of W. Minnehaha Avenue.

Investigators have yet to disclose what led to the blaze.

Paul Walsh