Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a man who died in the Anoka County jail last week but have not determined how he died.

Deputies found Riley J. Domeier, 20, of Andover, unresponsive in his cell just after 1 p.m. April 28. Jail staff and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. Domeier was pronounced dead at the scene, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office did not find any signs of trauma. Toxicology tests were conducted but results may not be available for six to eight weeks, a spokesman with the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey.

"This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time." said Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart.