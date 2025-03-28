Man who died in Anoka County jail identified

Authorities have released the name of an inmate who died Monday in the Anoka County jail.
Jail staff was tending to Delroy Lou Towle, Jr., 61 when he collapsed just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
Staff attempted life-saving measures, and paramedics went to the jail, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause and manner of his death are pending the results of toxicology tests, said David Unze, a spokesman for the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into Towle’s death.