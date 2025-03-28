News & Politics

Man who died in Anoka County jail identified

The cause and manner of his death are pending, authorities said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 11:20AM
Supporters rally for Cristian Rivera-Coba outside of the Anoka County Jail (Kyeland Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Authorities have released the name of an inmate who died Monday in the Anoka County jail.

Jail staff was tending to Delroy Lou Towle, Jr., 61 when he collapsed just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Staff attempted life-saving measures, and paramedics went to the jail, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause and manner of his death are pending the results of toxicology tests, said David Unze, a spokesman for the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation into Towle’s death.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Frey’s plan to take buses off Minneapolis’ Nicollet Mall next year meets resistance

card image

Many agree Nicollet Mall needs resuscitation, but bus riders, pedestrian advocates and City Council members are skeptical that removing transit will lead to more people.

Curious Minnesota

Did Twin Cities residents really once burn their own garbage in the driveway?

card image

News & Politics

Man who died in Anoka County jail identified

card image