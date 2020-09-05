A Prior Lake man has been charged with trying to kill two Burnsville police officers by allegedly shooting at them from inside a home last Wednesday.

Ricardo Manuel Baldazo, 39, has been charged with two counts each of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. He is being held in Dakota County jail.

According to police, a man called 911 about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, said someone had broken into his house and was holding him at gunpoint. The caller hung up and did not respond to attempts to call back.

Officers arriving at the residence in the 300 block of Sunny Acres Lane found an older woman who did not appear distressed sitting on the front porch, police said. She said everything was fine, didn’t know why police had been called and said that her son, Baldazo, was inside taking a nap. A man arrived, identified himself as Baldazo’s brother, and told police his brother was high inside the house and had guns.

Gunshots were heard from inside the home. About 10 officers at the scene took cover. Several shots struck tree branches near where two officers were standing, police said.

Baldazo jumped out of a window with a handgun in each hand. He was told to drop the weapons and did. Paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. Inside the home, officers found what appeared to be bullet holes in the walls as well as spent casings and two live rounds.

The older woman told police that Baldazo had arrived saying he’d been in a fight with his girlfriend. She said she had spoken to him minutes before police arrived and he seemed normal.

On the way to the hospital, Baldazo told police that he was upset with them because he was the one who had called for help.

Baldazo appeared Friday before a judge, who set bail at $1 million without conditions and $750,000 with conditions.