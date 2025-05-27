St. Paul

Man trashes St. Paul apartment, throws puppy out window to its death, charges say

Apparent sounds of a “dog being tortured” were detected by neighbor, the charges read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 2:45PM
St. Paul City Hall and Ramsey County Courthouse (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man threw his puppy to its death from a window of a St. Paul apartment that he was watching for an acquaintance, according to charges.

Jake William Scandrett was charged in Ramsey County District Court last week with felony animal torture and first-degree property damage in connection with the incident on Nov. 30 at an apartment on George Street.

Scandrett, 27, of Blaine, was looking after the apartment and the resident’s dog and two cats while the she was traveling, the charges read.

A warrant has been issued for Scandrett’s arrest. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Shortly after 4 p.m., a neighbor who lives in the building called police to report a dog being thrown out a window from the apartment below. She said she heard from the unit the sounds of things being broken and as “if someone was throwing self to the walls,” the complaint read.

She added that a camera in her daughter’s room captured what sounded like a “dog being tortured,” the charges quoted the woman as telling police.

The neighbor checked her doorbell camera and saw “what she thought was a dog being thrown out a window,” the complaint continued. She found the dog, what appeared to be a French bulldog puppy, dead in a pile of leaves.

Police entered the apartment and saw blood stains and damage to various items, a window and an interior door.

On Dec. 3, the neighbor notified police that she found another dog outside her home. Officers responded and found a miniature poodle that was dead and frozen. Police checked veterinary records and learned that Scandrett brought in his poodle for treatment of bronchitis.

The resident said she knew Scandrett owned a small poodle but was unaware that he had a French bulldog.

The charges made no mention of the resident’s dog or cats being harmed.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from St. Paul

See More

Twin Cities

How accessible are Minnesota’s professional sports stadiums?

card image

All six stadiums for Minnesota’s professional sports teams are adding accessibility amenities. We take a look.

St. Paul

Man trashes St. Paul apartment, throws puppy out window to its death, charges say

card image

St. Paul

Venezuelan family in Minnesota pursues asylum amid court battle over TPS

card image