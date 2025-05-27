Man trashes St. Paul apartment, throws puppy out window to its death, charges say

A man threw his puppy to its death from a window of a St. Paul apartment that he was watching for an acquaintance, according to charges.
Jake William Scandrett was charged in Ramsey County District Court last week with felony animal torture and first-degree property damage in connection with the incident on Nov. 30 at an apartment on George Street.
Scandrett, 27, of Blaine, was looking after the apartment and the resident’s dog and two cats while the she was traveling, the charges read.
A warrant has been issued for Scandrett’s arrest. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
According to the criminal complaint:
Shortly after 4 p.m., a neighbor who lives in the building called police to report a dog being thrown out a window from the apartment below. She said she heard from the unit the sounds of things being broken and as “if someone was throwing self to the walls,” the complaint read.
She added that a camera in her daughter’s room captured what sounded like a “dog being tortured,” the charges quoted the woman as telling police.
The neighbor checked her doorbell camera and saw “what she thought was a dog being thrown out a window,” the complaint continued. She found the dog, what appeared to be a French bulldog puppy, dead in a pile of leaves.